Is One Direction Reuniting To Record New Song For Grenfell Tower Victims?

Turning tragedy into triumph, One Direction might be reuniting in the near future to perform a charity concert for the Grenfell Tower fire victims. Harry Styles and Niall Horan are reportedly shifting their schedules.

This is HUGE! After months of begging and pleading, One Direction might finally be reuniting for one extremely heartwarming reason. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have been asked by group creator Simon Cowell to perform a charity show in London for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, according to The Sun. There was no mention of Zayn Malik…yet. The publication claims Harry and Niall were the first ones to look into their schedules and shift some dates around. As for Liam and Louis, it’s officially confirmed that they will be recording lines for the celebrity cover of Bridge Over Troubled Water.

For those who don’t know, Grenfell Tower, an apartment complex in North Kensington, caught on fire on June 14. Metropolitan police confirmed at least 30 deaths as the building was drowned in flames for 24 hours. An additional 28 people are tragically missing…and presumed dead. Seeing this tragedy unfold on his television, Simon immediately knew he wanted to give back to his community in some way. “I am watching the footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking,” he tweeted on Thursday. “We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.”

The day of the fire, which is not tied to terrorism at this point, Adele made a low-key surprise appearance at the vigil where she comforted grieving locals. Instead of turning to social media, she actually got off her butt and went down to the site — because that’s how amazing she is. “The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is,” a fan tweeted. “Adele literally went in person to the scene of a tragedy to ask if anyone needed help. She really has a beautiful soul,” wrote another. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, how excited would you be about a One Direction reunion?!