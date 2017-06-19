Amber Portwood & Matt Baier: She Knows There’s Next To Zero Chance Of Reconciling

Uh oh. Even though ‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Amber Portwood and Matt Baeir signed up to star on the upcoming season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she doesn’t see a future for them.

It looks like Amber Portwood, 27, and Matt Baeir‘s relationship may be over for good — the Teen Mom OG star doesn’t even think Marriage Boot Camp can save their now expired romance. So why did they sign up to star on the next season of the WeTV reality series? Well, there are quite a few reasons. “Amber knows that there’s next to zero chance of her and Matt ever getting back together, but she didn’t want to turn down the chance to be on Marriage Boot Camp,” a source close to Amber tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

They also have a bunch of business ventures they are jointly committed to, so Amber would genuinely like to learn how they can be on friendly terms together, without constantly fighting and arguing. They both have pretty limited relationship skills, which has been only too evident in how many breakups they’ve had. There’s way too much that’s gone down between Amber and Matt for them to seriously get back together, but he’s still determined to cling on in order to milk his fifteen minutes,” our source adds.

As we previously told you, Amber contemplated calling off her wedding to Matt, 46, after he gave co-star Caitlynn Lowell a Xanax on the June 12 episode of Teen Mom OG. But that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. Amber and Matt’s two-year relationship has been controversial ever since they started dating. From secret kids to alleged cheating, their romance has been marred with controversy from the very beginning. It’s sad to hear Amber doesn’t think there’s anything to save, but we can’t say we’re surprised. We’ve even seen tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG, and things just go from bad to worse for Amber and Matt.

