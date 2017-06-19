Does George Clooney Want More Kids With Amal After Falling In Love With Baby Twins?

Amal Clooney JUST gave birth to twins, but fans are already wondering whether she and George will be having anymore children in the near future. HollywoodLife.com got to the bottom of it, and we’ve got the answer!

“[George Clooney] loves the twins and is having a blast with them, but when it comes to having more children, it is going to end at two. The urge, if there was even one to have more, is not a thing as their hands are full. George and Amal [Clooney] are perfectly happy with the two little ones they have and three will not be a charm,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We can’t say we blame George for only wanting the two children he now has. Having one baby is hard enough, so having two — that’s a whole new ball game. We can’t even imagine taking on that task. And let’s be real — George is 56 years old, so he doesn’t have as much energy as a man half his age. But that doesn’t mean he’s not dedicated to his twins. In fact, we recently learned he’s very hands-on. He even gets up for midnight feedings!

“He’s so excited about [Father’s Day],” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY over the weekend. “He’s an amazing dad — it’s like he was born to be one. George and Amal are even closer now that they have the twins, and he’s filled with wonder at what an awesome mother she is, so loving, patient and kind.” Isn’t that so sweet?

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about George and Amal not having anymore kids? Tell us below!