Perrie Edwards ‘Crazy In Love’ With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Healing After Zayn Malik Heartbreak

Perrie Edwards is head over heels for her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the singer has found love again after being dumped by Zayn.

Get it girl! Perrie Edwards totally deserves to have a great relationship after all of the heartbreak she suffered when Zayn Malik, 24, dumped her in 2015. The 23-year-old Little Mix singer began dating English football hunk Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, back in Feb. and things couldn’t be going better for the couple.“Perrie and Alex are unbelievably happy, and they make the perfect couple, they really do. When Zayn broke off their engagement, Perrie was utterly heartbroken, and she really thought she would never fall in love again. But, then along came Alex, and the rest is history. Perrie is crazy in love with Alex, she loves how smart and funny he is, not to mention super hot!” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s so much easier with Alex than it was with Zayn, he was touring so much, as was she, that they rarely saw each other, and when they did they would fight regularly. Whereas, Alex is so much more chill and relaxed, and she’s in no doubt about his feelings for her. They just flew off for their first vacation together, and they’re having an amazing time,” our insider continues. While the singer hasn’t given away their exact location, it’s somewhere warm and sunny as she’s posted Instagram pics hanging out on a yacht as well as on land, posing next to an ATV with the caption “adventures” alongside her hot hunk.

“Alex makes her feel so good about herself, in addition to really happy and content. All her friends see this going the whole way, and she really does deserve to be happy, she’s such a good person,” our source adds. Perrie’s definitely having the time of her life with the Arsenal winger and they make for a super gorgeous couple. We can’t wait for more pics and Snapchat videos from their incredible vacay!

