Why Corinne Went On ‘BIP’ With A Boyfriend — Their Agreement Revealed

Amidst her Bachelor in Paradise sexual assault scandal, Corinne Olympios, 24, has been backed up fully by one man — her beau Jordan Gielchinsky. But many fans have been asking, if Jordan is so great, why was Corinne on the show to begin with? The answer is simple: he was totally cool with it. Well, maybe not THAT simple. You see, Jordan and Corinne had made a deal that she could go on the show if she made him one promise — she wouldn’t get down and dirty with anyone else. Click here to see Bachelor Nation scandals.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Corinne and Jordan made the agreement she would not be hooking up with any other cast members while on the show and was really just going to get some publicity for her new clothing line. The former Bachelor star planned to hang out for a few episodes and then make her exit. That all changed on day one of filming when she and Bachelorette alum DeMario Jackson ended up “rubbing, touching and fingering” in the pool after Corinne reportedly had way too much to drink and was “out of it.” As all fans know by now, Warner Bros. shut down BiP production, sent all the contestants home and are currently in the middle of an investigation.

TMZ‘s sources say that, at first, Jordan was upset when he heard Corinne hooked up with DeMario. But after he got all the details, including the fact that she was extremely intoxicated, he backed her up completely. Jordan reportedly believes his girlfriend was not capable of giving consent at that point and that producers and a medical team should have gotten involved. Corinne and Jordan have been seen all over the place since she got back to LA from Mexico and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be leaving her side any time soon!

