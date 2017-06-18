Beyoncé & Jay Z: What ‘Minor Issues’ Can Twins Have At Birth? Expert Speaks

The world can’t wait for Beyoncé and Jay Z to bring home their twins, but first they need to get the all clear. An expert told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what ‘minor issues’ could be holding things up.

Beyonce, 36, and Jay Z, 47, are proud parents once again — to twins no less! And while the two newest members of the Carter family are said to have been born last week (and their birth was confirmed by grandpa Matthew Knowles on June 18) they reportedly haven’t been able to come home from the hospital due to some “minor issues.” Dr. Jennifer Shu, MD, a pediatrician and co-author of Heading Home with Your Newborn: From Birth to Reality, spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what little problems could be keeping Bey and Jay’s new little boy and girl from getting back to their new crib (pun intended).

”Twins are often smaller than single babies, even if they’re not born prematurely,” Dr. Shu said. “These babies may be observed to make sure they’re growing well (as demonstrated by adequate weight gain, eating, peeing and pooping) before being discharged home. In addition, smaller or premature babies may need help breathing, fighting infection, or regulating their temperature in the first few days or weeks. Some babies have a hard time maintaining normal blood sugar and may require frequent testing and feeding.” Phew, all of those issues sound totally “minor”!

“There may also be a physical condition (such as a heart murmur or an external malformation) which might warrant a consultation with a specialist or further testing and could delay discharge,” Dr. Shu said. “Or maybe a routine test showed an abnormality such as anemia that requires that baby be proven stable and maybe prescribed a treatment plan before discharge. If baby failed a hearing test, it might be repeated the next day or so to see if the first test was a fluke or if baby needs to be checked again after discharge. Finally, newborn babies may experience jaundice (yellowing of the skin) which may need treatment. Sometimes, the baby may be fine but the mom might have a complication such as high blood pressure or infection which would require observation and possibly treatment in the newborn.”

However, Dr. Shu asserts that it could all really be nothing to worry about. “Without knowing more about the situation, it’s hard to speculate what the minor issues could be, as there are thousands of possibilities,” she said. “Fortunately, most of the nearly 4 million babies born in the US each year are very healthy, even if there is a ‘minor issue’ in the hospital.” Click here to see pics of Beyonce’s maternity looks.

