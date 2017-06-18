U.S. Open Finale Live Stream: Watch The Golf Tournament’s Epic Conclusion

Showdown! The U.S. Open finale gets underway on June 18 as golf’s epic tournament will crown a new champion. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when the action underway at 11am EST from Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

The second major of the year for professional golfers will see some incredible action at the 117th U.S. Open as it heads into the final round on June 18. While Dustin Johnson, 32, is looking to repeat as champion and is the top ranked golfer in the world, he’s further back in the pack after Rickie Fowler, 28, and Brooks Koepa, 27, had incredible opening rounds. It looks like the young guns of golf could really dominate on the course at Erin Hills, WI. Rickie has been one of the most hyped players on the circuit for years, but in 29 career major starts he’s yet to have a win. The California native is hoping this could finally be his year.

Ahead of the tournament Rickie told reporters, “The first thing is getting off to a good start Thursday, keeping that rolling and getting ourselves in contention Sunday. There’s a lot of golf to be played. But yeah, I’m ready to be out there. Having a win this year at Honda, being in contention at majors in the past, and having the Players win has definitely done a lot for me.” Rickie got off to a killer start, sitting atop the leader board after the first day with a 9 under 65.

Some of the most shocking action hasn’t been the among the players, but a series of crazy events at the tournament. A spectator died on June 16, per the USGA who didn’t release any more details about the tragedy. The day prior an advertising blimp crashed in a ball of fire, seriously injuring the operator. The same day traces of the dangerous bacteria E. coli were found in the drinking water at a hydration station near the 12th hole. While no one has been confirmed to have been sickened, the United States Golf Association provided bottled water at all hydration stations for the rest of the tournament as a precaution.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the conclusion of the U.S. Open? Are you a golf fan?