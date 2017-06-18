Portugal Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch The FIFA Confederations Cup Match Online

Cristiano Ronaldo is headed to Russia! The FIFA Player of the Year will lead team Portugal into battle, as they face Mexico on June 18 in the FIFA Confederations Cup. It doesn’t get any better than this, so tune in at 11:00 AM ET to see every exciting second!

What a way to kick off the 2017 Confederations Cup! Two of the best teams in the world – Mexico and Portugal – will clash at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, in one of the first matches of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will look to lead his Portuguese brothers to victory, but standing in their way is El Tri, a hungry team looking to prove themselves on the international stage. This match could arguably go either way, so soccer fans better be ready to watch every kick, dive, block and goal!

For Cristiano, this might be the last chance he’ll get at raising the Confederations Cup, according to ESPN, who points out that he’s not a young man anymore. At age 32, he’ll be 36 when the next Confederations Cup takes place in Qatar. Even worse, he’ll be 37 when Qatar hosts the World Cup in 2022. Thus, this year’s Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup might just well the last time Ronaldo dons the uniform for his native land.

“It will be the first time Portugal compete for the Confederations Cup trophy,” Ronaldo said while speaking about the FIFA tournament earlier in 2017, per ESPN. “It’s going to be beautiful and will stay on our CV. Obviously, it’s a dream to win, but we know it’s going to be hard as some great teams will be there. But in football, everything is possible.”

Is it possible for Mexico to erase history? El Tri may be on the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualification table, but the Mexican team is still haunted by the embarrassing 0-7 loss to Chile in the 2016 Copa America Centenario, per ESPN. Though they’ve made it through the Group Stage of the last six World Cups, the Mexican side has failed to make it to the finals. Mexico has won the Confederations Cup in 1999, but hasn’t made it to the finals since then. For a team that seems packed with talent, they don’t have much to show for it. Will they finally break out by handing Cristiano’s team an L while in Mother Russia?

Fans who want to watch every moment of this match can watch online via Fox Sports official coverage (after entering in the appropriate login information.)

