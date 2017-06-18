India Vs. Pakistan Live Stream: Watch The ICC Champions Trophy Final

Two of cricket’s titans will clash in an epic finale of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. India meets Pakistan on June 18 at 5:30 ET so start your day by watching this amazing match.

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy tournament will conclude at the Oval in London, England, with rivals India and Pakistan battling out for the prestigious cricket championship. India looks to become the winningest team in Champions Trophy history by picking up their third cup. Pakistan is in the hunt for their first Champions Trophy and there’s nothing they’d love more than to defeat their bitter rivals to win it. It may be one of the most emotionally charged Champions Trophy finales ever so don’t miss a single second of this match.

India made it to the final after eliminating Bangladesh, while Pakistan sent the hosting England home with an eight-wicket victory on June 14, according to Bleacher Report. Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, 27, hit two consecutive 50-plus run games, giving his team the offensive power to make it to the finals. On the other side of the equation, Rohit Sharma, 30, hit for 123 runs in India’s win over Bangladesh. India also has the tournament’s run-leader, as Shikhar Dhawan, 31, has batted in 317 runs in over 4 innings. No matter who wins this match, it’s going to be an offensive showcase for the history books.

So, for those who have no idea what cricket is about, here’s a short rundown: The Champions Trophy is a one day international (ODI) cricket tournament, meaning that each team faces a fixed number of overs. A cricket over is a set of six balls bowled from one end of a cricket pitch. Each team gets 50 over and a bowler (pitcher, basically) can only throw for a maximum of 10 overs. Basically, ODI is different from the other kinds of cricket – Test and first-class – that allow matches to be played up to five days. Imagine a baseball game going for five days? Thankfully, this match’s rules prevent that.

This is the first time India and Pakistan have met in a final of a major global tournament since 2007, according to ESPN, when India walked away with the World T20 title. India has a 13-2 record against Pakistan when it comes to global tournaments, so many have the Indian side as the heavy favorites to win. However, Pakistan could pull off the upset. Anything is possible in cricket.

American fans the want to watch this match can do so via Willow TV, a channel dedicated to air overseas cricket matches. Fans with cable/satellite packages can watch the game online after entering in their login information.

