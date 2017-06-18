T.I. ‘Insanely Jealous’ Over Bernice Burgos Flirting With Chris Brown

Green with envy? Bernice Burgos has been turning up the heat on social media, dancing seductively to Breezy’s music while showing off her curves. Even though she and T.I. reportedly called it quits, the flirting still drives him ‘crazy.’ Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Bernice Burgos, 37, is one hot commodity! The model constantly turns heads with her sizzling outfits and dance moves. She was caught getting down to “Whatever You Want” ft. Chris Brown, 28, for the second time on June 18, and it seems like the attraction is mutual! However, is three a crowd? “T.I. loves playing the field but he’s terrible when the shoes on the other foot,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He gets insanely jealous with both [Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris] and Bernice.”

“It’s driving him crazy Bernice keeps flirting on social media with other guys including Chris,” our insider close to TIP added. “It’s obvious she’s trying to get under his skin and she loves that it’s working. But if T.I. isn’t going to man up and be with her, then she can do whatever she likes.” Bernice isn’t wasting any time enjoying her life, recently traveling the world for epic club hosting gigs. While in Barbados, the bombshell called Meek Mill, 30, and Breezy’s jam her fave “summer song” of the year. Meek even compliment her sexy self!

It looks like T.I. and Breezy may have some extra competition! “Chris has a thing for beautiful models and he’s always thought Bernice was sexy AF. They met when she shot DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” video and he’s been low key into her since then,” a source close to Breezy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Bernice has often mingled with the biggest names in the rap game, having appeared in the music video for “Diced Pineapples” in 2012.

Even though the “Whatever You Like” rapper isn’t ready to commit to Bernice, that doesn’t mean it will never happen. TIP shared seven years with Tiny, so he’s seemingly not keen on jumping into another relationship. He’s also busy with his Hustle Gang Tour, but that might not erase the feelings!

