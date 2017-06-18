Shay Mitchell Slays In Sexy Sheer Jumpsuit At MMVAs

Shay Mitchell is such a fashionista! The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ dazzled on the MMVAs red carpet on June 18 in a shimmery sheer jumpsuit. Shay is definitely living up to her nickname, ‘Slay’ Mitchell!

Someone go ahead and crown Shay Mitchell, 30, the queen of the MMVAs red carpet! The Pretty Little Liars star arrived looking fabulous in a sheer jumpsuit that shined on the red carpet. Shay wore the sheer jumpsuit over the top of her white bodysuit. The outfit featured a plunging, cleavage-baring neckline that took her look to an even sexier level. Her hair was pulled back into a super sleek ponytail. Can we talk about Shay’s highlight, though? Talk about flawless!

Any time Shay hits the red carpet, she always one of the best dressed. Back in May 2017 at the MTV Movie Awards, Shay dominated the red carpet in a sparkly tiger-printed cutout dress. The gown showed off her incredibly toned body. Shay’s always changing up her fashion game, too. The actress has rocked everything from plunging gold blazer to a sexy black jumpsuit.

Shay, who is presenting at the Much Music Video Awards, is gearing up for the farewell of her hit show, Pretty Little Liars. The starlet plays Emily Fields on the Freeform drama, which will air its series finale of June 27. It’s hard to believe it’s been 7 years since Shay nabbed the role that changed her life. Showrunner Marlene King told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that fans are going to get answers to all their burning questions regarding the show in the epic 2-hour finale. Shay already has plans for her post-PLL life. Her reality show, Shades of Shay, will debut on Fullscreen’s subscription-video service sometime in 2017! After PLL ends, we’re going to need our Shay fix!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Shay’s dress at the Much Music Video Awards? Let us know!