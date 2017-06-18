Josh Peck Marries Paige O’Brien — See Her Breathtaking Wedding Gown

Little Josh Peck is not so little anymore! The former Nickelodeon star married his lady love on June 17 and the event was spectacular. Just get a load of his beautiful bride’s dress!

Former Drake & Josh actor Josh Peck, 30, married his gorgeous fiancee Paige O’Brien on June 17 in a ceremony worthy of two longtime lovers. The Nickelodeon alum and Paige were married in sunny Malibu, Calif., surrounded by their friends, family and and a few famous faces. One of the biggest celebs in attendance was Josh’s Grandfathered costar John Stamos, who was looking cool as always. Luckily, Josh was able to outshine him in the handsome department with a dashing black tux– though the most beautiful award went to the bride. Click here to see pics of Josh.

Guests posted photos to Instagram that gave us a sneak peek at Paige’s dress and it is just breathtaking! The young bride wore a cream-colored strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and absolutely stunning ivory-colored embroidery. The blonde bombshell wore her hair down in loose waves, a look that was perfectly fitting for a Southern California wedding! Paige also decided to ditch the veil in favor of a more modern look. It was practically perfect in every way!

Josh and Paige first announced their engagement a little over a year ago, when Paige posted a pic to Instagram in March 2016 of the couple smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. What was the dead giveaway? Her ginormous cushion-cut engagement ring! Since then the couple have had fun sharing other wedding-related milestones on social media, with Paige posting another pic thanking Josh for the ring and a photo of her at her engagement party. Josh even got in on the fun, sharing a pic of himself putting on his tux. Our congrats go out to the happy couple!

