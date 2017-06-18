Nikki Bella Rocks Amazing Cleavage In Insanely Low-Cut Dress At MMVAs

Nikki Bella is used to taking down her competition, but she proved on June 18 that she even slays in the style department! The pro-wrestler stepped out on the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards carpet in a dangerously low-cut dress, and she looked hotter than ever.

Nikki Bella, 33, is the only chick we know that can do a body-slam AND has a slammin’ body! She showed off a super sexy look at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18, and we’re living for it! The Total Divas star was wearing a lacy gown with a risque low neckline. Her cleavage looked amazing, and she balanced out the skin with long sleeves and a cool thick choker. The dress also had a very high slit up the sheer skirt, showing even more leg. Yowza! See all the hottest looks, here.

Nikki’s Elivra-inspired look also featured a center part in her hair, which seemed to be a beauty trend for the night. It was sleek and shiny, swept over her shoulders to let her cleavage shine. She kept her makeup dark and smokey. Except, of course, for a swipe of bright red lipstick. What a queen!

John Cena’s soon-to-be wife even took some time to chat on the carpet. She admitted that she’s done NOTHING for their upcoming wedding so far. Her wrestler fiance even asked her if she was ever going to do it! Despite the feet-dragging, Nikki definitely looks wedding-ready. If she looks this good at an awards show, amazing how insane she’ll look on her own big day! We can’t wait to see.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Nikki’s sexy look at the Much Music Video Awards? Let us know!