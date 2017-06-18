Niall Horan Rocks The MMVAs Performing His Hits ‘Slow Hands’ & ‘This Town’

YAS KING! Niall Horan utterly melted our hearts with his passionate iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards performance on June 18. He took the stage in Canada and blew us away singing his new solo hits ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘This Town’!

We’ve learned to expect nothing less than perfection from Niall Horan, 23. He proved us right once again on June 18, when he took the stage at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Canada. The former One Direction singer has skyrocketed into his solo career, reminding everyone how powerful he is at the award show. He sang his new hits “Slow Hands” and “This Town,” and we were basically dying while he slayed his acoustic guitar! See more big moments from the show, here!

Niall looked totally adorable as always. He was rocking a blue velvet bomber jacket over a white t-shirt and black pants for a dressed-up but casual look. It was the perfect ensemble for the stripped-down performance. Fans immediately began lighting up their cellphones until it looked like a sea of stars around him. It was so romantic! Then he brought out a full band to rock out to “Slow Hands,” and even got a little jiggy with it!

The “Slow Hands” singer was on fire during his performance, and we’re willing to bet that he was riding a high! That’s because just minutes earlier, he was handed the award for the Fan Favorite International Artist. He seemed so happy and surprised to win. How can you blame him!? It’s always a gamble leaving a successful boy band, but clearly he’s doing it right. “Thank you for the amazing reception, thank you for this!” he gushed. “This is my first solo award in Canada, I’m happy to be here!”

The former Directioner was in good company on the Music Music Video Awards stage. also performing on the big night were Lorde, Imagine Dragons, Iggy Azalea, DNCE, Julia Michaels, Post Malone, Camila Cabello and Jessie Reyez, just to name a few! Everyone did a totally amazing job, but of course as one of the biggest stars, Niall really stole the show!

BRB trying to find our lost voices and also our heart beats after that @NiallOfficial #SlowHands performance!!!! 💙💕💙💕 #MMVAs #umusicMMVAs pic.twitter.com/D3KcBtVHfR — Universal Music CA (@umusic) June 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Niall’s performance at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18? Let us know!