Much Music Awards Live Stream — Watch The MMVAs Online Free Here

Lights, camera, action! The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are finally here, meaning the biggest and brightest A-list stars will be arriving under one roof on June 18. Watch the entire show via live stream at 9pm EST!

Get ready for a night full of excitement! The iHeartRadio MMVAs are taking place on June 18, and it’s going to be a show of epic proportions, boasting performances from the biggest celebrities and more! Fans are lining up to see their favorite stars arriving in style at the Much Music Building in Canada. Hosted by Alessia Cara, 20, and Joe Jonas, 27, it’s going to be an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss a second of the star-studded action by watching our live stream below! The red carpet will kick off at 7pm EST and the highly anticipated award show will take place at 9pm EST.

Several A-list stars will be taking the stage for incredible performances, including Camila Cabello, 20, Lorde, 20, Imagine Dragons, Julia Michaels, 23, Iggy Azalea, 27, DNCE and Niall Horan, 23. It’s especially going to be a monumental evening for Cara, who was nominated this year again for Best New Canadian Artist after her big 2016 win. Joe will be serving as the host with the most for the second time, after having the honor in 2009. “The stage in general at the MMVAs is different from anything I’ve seen anywhere else in the world,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite awards shows. It all takes place with the real fans and the artists, so it’s a special night.”

“I’m preparing myself for misreading something at some point,” Cara candidly admitted, opening up about her nerves before taking the stage. Joe assured that she would slay the game! “As cliche and cheesy as it sounds, just have fun. Let go, enjoy the experience and know that it’s not the end of the world,” he shared. “This is a really cool opportunity to get up there on stage and if things go wrong then so be it – we’ll go with the punches.”

Plenty of notable stars are nominated for prizes including Shawn Mendes, 18, Grimes, 29, and A Tribe Called Red, who are leading the pack. Facing off in the Most Buzzworthy Canadian category is Shawn, Alessia, Justin Bieber, 23, Drake, 30, and The Weeknd, 27. Several other notable stars are showing up, so we’re in for a treat. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE!

