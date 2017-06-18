Much Music Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Drake, Shawn Mendes & More
They’re here! We’ve got the FULL list of winners from the iHeartRadio MMVAs, and we’re so excited to share them with you. Check it out!
On Sunday, June 18 in Toronto, Canada the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards went down and were totally lit. The show was hosted by Alessia Cara, 20, and Joe Jonas, 27, and honored the year’s hottest music videos and their artists. You might know them best as the previously titled Much Music Video Awards, but their original name was the Canadian Music Video Awards until 1995. The more you know! Now, the MMVAs are taking over the Canada music scene with some of today’s hottest artists and we couldn’t be more psyched to join the celebration.
Among the nominees were some of Canada’s finest artists. Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and co-host Alessia Cara were all nominated in different categories. Bigger names like Justin Bieber, Drake, and The Weeknd were also among the nominees. The most coveted award of the evening was Video of the Year, which featured nominees such as A Tribe Called Red, Coleman Hell, Kaytranda, PUP and Shawn Mendes. Needless to say it was a very exciting evening for so many different artists that we love, and now you can check out ALL of the winners below!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear: “R.E.D”
Coleman Hell, “Fireproof”
Kaytranada ft. Anderson.Paak: “Glowed Up”
PUP: “Sleep In The Heat”
Shawn Mendes: “Mercy”
BEST POST-PRODUCTION
Coeur de Pirate: “Undone”
Darcys: “Miracle”
Sleepy Tom f. Tonye: “Seeing Double”
Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan: “Move Together”
Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T: “Too Young”
BEST EDM/DANCE VIDEO
A Tribe Called Red: “Stadium Pow Wow”
DJ Shub f. Northern Cree Singers: “Indomitable”
Grandtheft & Delaney Jane: “Easy Go”
Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”
MSTRKRFT: “Runaway”
BEST DIRECTOR
A Tribe Called Red: “Stadium Pow Wow”
CRi: “Rush”
Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”
Wintersleep: “Spirit”
Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow: “Stardust”
BEST POP VIDEO
Coleman Hell: “Fireproof”
Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”
Hedley: “Can’t Slow Down”
Shawn Mendes: “Mercy”
SonReal: “No Warm Up”
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE VIDEO
Arkells: “Knocking At The Door”
July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq: “Beck + Call”
PUP: “Sleep In The Heat”
The Tragically Hip: “In A World Possessed By The Human Mind”
Wintersleep: “Spirit”
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Derek Wise: “Disconnected”
Jazz Cartier: “Red Alert/100 Roses”
Sean Leon: “81”
Tasha The Amazon: “Picasso Leaning”
TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona: “Let’s Go”
BEST MUCHFACT VIDEO
CRi: “Rush”
dvsn: “With Me”
PUP: “Sleep In The Heat”
Majid Jordan: “Small Talk”
River Tiber: “Acid Test”
MOST BUZZWORTHY CANADIAN
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
MOST BUZZWORTHY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Ed Sheeran
Iggy Azalea
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Lorde
BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST
Charlotte Day Wilson
Daniel Caesar
dvsn
Jessie Reyez
PARTYNEXTDOOR
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Chance The Rapper
Camila Cabello
Lil Yachty
Niall Horan
Post Malone
iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ed Sheeran
Future
Katy Perry
Kendrick Lamar
Lorde
iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Imagine Dragons
Twenty One Pilots
iHeartRADIO CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”
Drake f. Wizkid & Kyla: “One Dance”
The Weeknd: “Starboy” ft. Daft Punk
FAN FAVE VIDEO
A Tribe Called Red f. Yassin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear: “R.E.D”
Jessie Reyez: “Shutter Island”
Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”
WILDCARD
Arkells: “Knocking At The Door”
FAN FAVE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Ed Sheeran
Katy Perry
Lorde
Niall Horan
WILDCARD
Beyonce
FAN FAVE ARTIST OR GROUP
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
WILDCARD
Alessia Cara
FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR
Amanda RachLee
Candace Leca
Jaclyn Forbes
Mike On Much
YouTwo TV
