Much Music Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Drake, Shawn Mendes & More

They’re here! We’ve got the FULL list of winners from the iHeartRadio MMVAs, and we’re so excited to share them with you. Check it out!

On Sunday, June 18 in Toronto, Canada the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards went down and were totally lit. The show was hosted by Alessia Cara, 20, and Joe Jonas, 27, and honored the year’s hottest music videos and their artists. You might know them best as the previously titled Much Music Video Awards, but their original name was the Canadian Music Video Awards until 1995. The more you know! Now, the MMVAs are taking over the Canada music scene with some of today’s hottest artists and we couldn’t be more psyched to join the celebration.

Among the nominees were some of Canada’s finest artists. Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and co-host Alessia Cara were all nominated in different categories. Bigger names like Justin Bieber, Drake, and The Weeknd were also among the nominees. The most coveted award of the evening was Video of the Year, which featured nominees such as A Tribe Called Red, Coleman Hell, Kaytranda, PUP and Shawn Mendes. Needless to say it was a very exciting evening for so many different artists that we love, and now you can check out ALL of the winners below!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear: “R.E.D”

Coleman Hell, “Fireproof”

Kaytranada ft. Anderson.Paak: “Glowed Up”

PUP: “Sleep In The Heat”

Shawn Mendes: “Mercy”

BEST POST-PRODUCTION

Coeur de Pirate: “Undone”

Darcys: “Miracle”

Sleepy Tom f. Tonye: “Seeing Double”

Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan: “Move Together”

Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T: “Too Young”

BEST EDM/DANCE VIDEO

A Tribe Called Red: “Stadium Pow Wow”

DJ Shub f. Northern Cree Singers: “Indomitable”

Grandtheft & Delaney Jane: “Easy Go”

Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”

MSTRKRFT: “Runaway”

BEST DIRECTOR

A Tribe Called Red: “Stadium Pow Wow”

CRi: “Rush”

Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”

Wintersleep: “Spirit”

Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow: “Stardust”

BEST POP VIDEO

Coleman Hell: “Fireproof”

Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”

Hedley: “Can’t Slow Down”

Shawn Mendes: “Mercy”

SonReal: “No Warm Up”

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE VIDEO

Arkells: “Knocking At The Door”

July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq: “Beck + Call”

PUP: “Sleep In The Heat”

The Tragically Hip: “In A World Possessed By The Human Mind”

Wintersleep: “Spirit”

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Derek Wise: “Disconnected”

Jazz Cartier: “Red Alert/100 Roses”

Sean Leon: “81”

Tasha The Amazon: “Picasso Leaning”

TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona: “Let’s Go”

BEST MUCHFACT VIDEO

CRi: “Rush”

dvsn: “With Me”

PUP: “Sleep In The Heat”

Majid Jordan: “Small Talk”

River Tiber: “Acid Test”

MOST BUZZWORTHY CANADIAN

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

MOST BUZZWORTHY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP

Ed Sheeran

Iggy Azalea

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Lorde

BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST

Charlotte Day Wilson

Daniel Caesar

dvsn

Jessie Reyez

PARTYNEXTDOOR

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Chance The Rapper

Camila Cabello

Lil Yachty

Niall Horan

Post Malone

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran

Future

Katy Perry

Kendrick Lamar

Lorde

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Imagine Dragons

Twenty One Pilots

iHeartRADIO CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Drake f. Wizkid & Kyla: “One Dance”

The Weeknd: “Starboy” ft. Daft Punk

FAN FAVE VIDEO

A Tribe Called Red f. Yassin Bey, Narcy, & Black Bear: “R.E.D”

Jessie Reyez: “Shutter Island”

Grimes f. Janelle Monae: “Venus Fly”

WILDCARD

Arkells: “Knocking At The Door”

FAN FAVE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP

Ed Sheeran

Katy Perry

Lorde

Niall Horan

WILDCARD

Beyonce

FAN FAVE ARTIST OR GROUP

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

WILDCARD

Alessia Cara

FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR

Amanda RachLee

Candace Leca

Jaclyn Forbes

Mike On Much

YouTwo TV

