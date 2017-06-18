Much Music Awards Red Carpet Photos — Shay Mitchell & More

Sparkle and shine! The hottest celebs have arrived at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, hitting the red carpet in style on June 18. Rocking glam gowns and suave suits, Shay Mitchell, Joe Jonas and more A-list stars sizzled!

Strike a pose! The 2017 iHeart Radio MuchMusic Video Awards are the place to be, since several of the biggest A-list stars are making an appearance at the highly anticipated event on June 18. Held in Toronto, Canada, Camila Cabello, Delaney Jane and more wowed the crowd from the moment they arrived. The ladies brought their A-game for the special occasion, opting for a variety of choices: ranging from a sexy mini dress to a glamorous gown.

Camila literally took our breath away with her flowing white dress featuring a plunging neckline. Shay Mitchell definitely wowed in her gorgeous white jumpsuit, looking like a goddess with her sleek ponytail and soft makeup. Several of the guys also gave them a run for their money, sending hearts racing with their perfectly tailored suits and stylish ‘dos. After seeing last year’s slayage on the red carpet, fans were hyped to see their favorite celebs stepping up the bar. Glamorous accessories were a huge trend tonight and of course, smokey makeup and voluminous waves are always a go-to!

Host Joe Jonas was the ultimate hunk at the star-studded award show, opting for a black suit with bright red trim. But wait, is he totally bringing the high water pant trend back!? His group, DNCE sizzled on the red carpet, adding pizzazz with their bold color choices! DJ Shaun Frank kept it cool with his shades and button-up shirt, but the A-list fashionista’s were bringing it tonight! WWE star Nikki Bella dropped jaws in her black dress with gold embroidery, while flashing major cleavage. We love how she finalized her look with a statement red lip, matching polish and her dazzling diamond ring.

It’s going to be a big night with 12 amazing performers including Niall Horan, Lorde and more. As expected, all the celebs dresses to impress! Fans will finally discover who goes home with the prize in several big categories ranging from Most Buzzworthy Canadian, iHeartRadio Canadian Single Of The Year, to Fan Fave Artist Or Group. They’ll certainly be ready to shine during their big moment. You’ve got to see each and every amazing look on the red carpet, so be sure to check through our entire gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, who rocked your favorite look on the red carpet? Tell us!