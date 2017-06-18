MMVA Best Beauty Looks: Martha Hunt, Shay Mitchell & More Glow On The Carpet

Stars go HARD in Canada! Everyone looked completely beautiful on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18. Shay Mitchell, Martha Hunt and more had some of the most gorgeous beauty looks we’ve ever seen! See them all, here.

Wow! Everyone really went above and beyond with their stunning hair and makeup style at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18! There was shimmer. There was shine. There was bright matte colors and subtle glows. We were living for every moment of it! Click through our gallery to see all of the best beauty looks.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, 30, completely stunned us on the carpet. It’s no wonder she won the fan-voted Lit Look Award! She wore her long black hair parted in the middle and slicked back into a chic, clean low ponytail. Her cheekbones were highlighted to another level, while her eyes shimmered with a bronze glow. So gorgeous! What more could you want?

One of Taylor Swift’s besties Martha Hunt, 28, stepped out at the awards looking fresh, summery and gorgeous. Her silky skin looked almost entirely bare besides a swipe of mascara, a strong brow, and luscious pink lips. So pretty! Her hair looked beautiful as well, with her blonde locks brushed over her shoulders in soft waves.

Dove Cameron, 21, really pushed the boundaries of beauty with her look, too! The Descendants star had her signature platinum blonde hair parted in the middle for a chic look. She went bold with her eyes, using a very bright pink shadow for a dramatic but pretty effect. She kept her lips a subtle dusty rose pic to balance the look, and it was pure perfection.

HollywoodLifers, whose red carpet look was your favorite at the Much Music Video Awards? Let us know!