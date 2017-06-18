Much Music Awards’ Best Dressed 2017 — Nikki Bella, Shay Mitchell & More

Slay all day! The fashion at the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs was totally on point, with our faves Nikki Bella, Shay Mitchell and Camila Cabello all looking SO good on the red carpet.

There were some seriously key style moments on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Much Music Awards on Sunday, June 18 in Toronto, Canada. For starters we have WWE beauty and future Mrs. John Cena, Nikki Bella, 33, in a super sexy black sheer gown. The dress featured a deep v-neck plunge to reveal her flawless cleavage, as well as a seductive studded choker. The entire gown was covered in sparkling embellishments, and Nikki just slayed from head to toe. But we still have to wonder: is white the color of the night? Pretty Little Liars star and Toronto, Canada native, Shay Mitchell, 30, strutted her stuff in an all-white jumpsuit on the MMVAs red carpet. But, she wasn’t alone!

Former Fifth Harmony singer, Camila Cabello, 20, also rocked white, opting for a gorgeous flowing hi-low dress. While their looks had two totally different vibes, they were definitely two of the best dressed ladies of the evening. We love that Shay looked so beautiful and ready for summer with her jumpsuit, which featured a sexy v-neck cut and sheer wide legs. Meanwhile, Camila’s dress snuck in a pop of color at the bottom of her skirt, where it looks like she was dip-dyed into blues and pinks. There was also Disney darling Dove Cameron‘s white dress, which also featured touches of colors with a pretty floral design on the fabric. The 21-year-old was definitely one of the best dressed of evening, with her white dress featuring long sleeves alongside a short skirt. Love it!

We also have to shout out YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, 28, who was all about feminism and sisterhood with her white and pink “Love Thy Sister” t-shirt. She kept it casual in a cute denim skirt and a flowing kimono, but for Lilly it was all about the girl power! On the red carpet the star explained her decision to rock the powerful tee for the show, sharing that she feels “sisterhood is strength” right now “more than ever” before in the world. And we couldn’t agree more! Now, where can we get that awesome t-shirt?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which one of these stunning stars do YOU think looked most stylish on the MMVAs red carpet? Comment below, let us know!