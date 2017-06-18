Melania Trump Wishes Donald Happy Father’s Day After Visiting Camp David

This is the kind of affection voters have been waiting for! As Melania and Donald Trump returned from Camp David with son Barron, the First Lady sweetly wished her husband a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram.

Often ridiculed for their lack of public affection, Donald, 70, and Melania Trump, 47, kept the haters at bay by spending Father’s Day together with their son. The First Lady posted the most heartwarming photo on Instagram of Trump cuddling with 11-year old Barron inside the White House. “Happy Father’s Day @POTUS,” the captioned the picture, which has already racked up 60,000 likes — and counting! Ivanka Trump also sent kind wishes to her dad and husband Jared Kushner on Twitter, writing, “What an amazing year it has been for all of us. Happy Father’s Day to these two incredible dads.”

As we previously told you, Melania, Trump, and Barron took off for Camp David in Maryland on June 17. But after spending only one night there, they returned to Washington D.C. in the most fashionable way! The Slovenian stunner rocked $188 J Brand Maria jeans and $795 Manolo Blahnik Lauratopri pumps. Oh, and did we mention her Celine luggage cost $3,400?! The President and Barron dressed on the more casual side, donning matching navy blue slacks and comfy shoes.

We’re not totally surprised that the First Family only enjoyed one night at Camp David, considering Trump has been brutally honest about the dullness of the place. “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes,” he said to a foreign newspaper last year. He also called the vicinity “very rustic.” Melania, on the other hand, seemed to have a good time and even posted a scenic photo of the campgrounds on Twitter. The former business mogul prefers his palatial residences in Florida and New Jersey over Camp David’s wooded area. We never took him for an outdoorsy guy.

#HappyFathersDay @Potus ❤️ A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania and Ivanka’s Father’s Day messages?