Modern friendship! Dressed in a metallic bra, a scantily-clad Lucy Hale linked up with gal pal Sarah Hyland for a fun night out in LA on her 28th birthday. The ‘PLL’ star showed up in her sexiest clubbing outfit yet!

Viva La Vida! For her 28th birthday, Lucy Hale partied the night away on June 17 at Viva Nightclub in Hollywood with BFF Sarah Hyland, 26. The Pretty Little Liars actress literally stopped traffic as her bodyguard escorted her inside the venue, rocking a leather zipper skirt and a white blouse that exposed her cleavage and metallic silver bra underneath. Gal pal Sarah showed up with one of her male friends, Dominic Sherwood from Vampire Academy, in a pretty plaid dress with a leather jacket, oversized hipster glasses, and bright red lipstick. Once inside the nightclub, the actresses danced the night away with a big group of friends and snacked on donuts!

Waking up on her 28th birthday, the brunette beauty reflected on her struggles and survivals over the past year. “This last year was incredibly challenging, yet equally as fulfilling,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I closed a huge chapter of my life and I’m moving on to the next phase and I could not be more grateful.” You may recall that Lucy faced a difficult breakup with boyfriend-of-two-years Anthony Kalabretta in May. Their split looked like serious business as both parties deleted all traces of each other on social media.

Obviously no birthday is complete without a massive cake! Ahead of her celebration at Viva, Lucy was greeted on set of Pretty Little Liars with a delicious treat topped with candles and decorated with pink and white icing. “THANKS TO THIS AMAZING CAST AND CREW for treating me so well,” she gushed on social media. We’re so happy that Lucy was able to end the series finale on a note this sweet and yummy!

HollywoodLifers, how fun does Lucy’s 28th birthday celebration sound?!