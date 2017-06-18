Lorde Flashes Abs In Black Crop Top & High-Waisted Red Pants

Slay, girl! Lorde hit up the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18 in a gorgeous red and black ensemble. Lorde is back on the awards show scene and proving she’s a true fashion queen!

Lorde, 20, started out her highly-anticipated performance, which closed the MMVAs, with a bold red jacket over the top of a black crop top with a pair of red high-waisted pants. She soon took off the jacket and revealed the full short-sleeved crop top. Her toned abs were on full display! The black and red outfit was beyond fierce. Earlier in the night, Lorde accepted an award wearing a silk pink dress. Both of these incredible looks showed why Lorde is one of the best dressed stars in Hollywood!

Lorde definitely made a fashion statement at the MMVAs! The show was the singer’s first awards show since releasing her first album in 4 years, Melodrama. The highly-anticipated album dropped on June 16. Fans and critics alike are already praising her new music. Lorde performed a medley of her new hits during the show, which was hosted by Joe Jonas, 27, and Alessia Cara, 20. Lorde had the crowd on their feet! She rocked out onstage with her hair styled in messy waves and a pink eyeshadow look that’s totally on trend this summer.

Lorde was nominated for iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year and Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group at this year’s MMVAs and won the latter. She was up against artists like Katy Perry, 32, Ed Sheeran, 26, Lady Gaga, 31, and Iggy Azalea, 27. Just a few days before the Much Music Video Awards, the “Green Light” singer also unveiled 2018 tour dates! This year and the next is going to be the year of Lorde! We simply can’t wait!

