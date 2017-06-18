Kris Jenner Disses Caitlyn On Father’s Day As She Honors All Other Dads In Family

Kris Jenner got savage on Father’s Day by not including Caitlyn Jenner in her touching tribute to all the dad’s in her kids’ lives! We also EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Kardashian girls will most likely NOT be seeing Cait on this special day — ouch!

Kris Jenner, 61, TOTALLY gave ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, 67, the cold shoulder on Father’s Day by completely ignoring her and leaving her out of her sweet Father’s Day post. Taking to Instagram on June 18, the mother-of-six shared a photo collage of the dads in her life: Kanye West, 40; Rob Kardashian, 30; Scott Disick, 34; and even her late husband Robert Kardashian. The only dad missing? The father of her daughters Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kendall Jenner, 21! “To all the fathers out there who love unconditionally, who put their children first above all, we love you!!” Kris captioned the precious photo. “To my son, Rob, on your first Father’s Day… I am so so proud of you!! I’ve watched you grow into the most loving, caring father to our precious angel, Dream [Kardashian, 7 months.] Your father would be so proud of you.”

Kris continued, “I love you and I’m proud of you Kanye and Scott. You amaze me every single day and all of my grandchildren are so very blessed to have all of you as fathers. To all the amazing dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!!! #FathersDay.” Yikes, Kris BLATANTLY left Caitlyn out of her tribute! It seems Caitlyn couldn’t have expected much more though, after all, she’s very aware that the Kardashians are unhappy with her. “Caitlyn is hoping to enjoy a low key Father’s Day at home with her kids. But, at this moment in time, there’s very little chance any of the Kardashian girls will be there with her to celebrate,” a Kardashian insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“All of them, but Kim [Kardashian, 36] especially, were really angry about her memoir, and think she painted Kris Jenner in an appalling light. Caitlyn’s tried reaching out to Kim a number of times, but she just isn’t interested right now.” In said memoir, which drove a major wrench in Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians, the former athlete said some unfair things about Kris — at least according to Kris’ older daughters. But at least not ALL hope is lost for Caitlyn on Father’s Day.

In fact, Cait will most likely be seeing her other kids: Brody Jenner, 33; Burt Jenner, 38; Brandon Jenner, 36; and Cassandra Marino, 37. “Brody, Burt, Brandon, and Casandra are definitely planning to see Caitlyn though, and she wants to have a nice, relaxed dinner with them at home,” our source continued. But even still, she’s “really upset” about the Kardashian’s reaction to her book. “She’s also totally surprised,” our insider added. “She genuinely thought they would commend her for her honesty, and for laying it bare — but then Caitlyn often views things in an entirely different light than others.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think what Kris did was savage? Should she honor Caitlyn on Father’s Day?