Khloe Kardashian Swoons Over ‘Yummy’ Tristan Thompson On Tropical Getaway

Now that basketball season is over, it’s back to living the sweet life! Khloe Kardashian and ‘yummy’ BF Tristan Thompson hopped on a plane to paradise where they soaked up the sunshine and splashed around in the pool.

Did you know that Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are approaching their one-year anniversary?! Life couldn’t be sweeter for the couple, who traveled to an exotic undisclosed location where they tanned on a picturesque beach and enjoyed quality time by the pool. With the NBA Finals going on, the past few weeks have been seriously stressful (and a little bit frustrating) for Tristan. The Cleveland Cavaliers came THIS close to taking home the championship but lost in Game 5 to the Golden State Warriors. The outcome of the game didn’t change Khloe’s feelings for him one bit, as she gushed over his yumminess on Snapchat (see below!)

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you first that the lovebirds were planning on taking a trip as soon as basketball season ended. Tristan and the Good American designer actually have another MAJOR arrangement up their sleeves — and it involves starting a family! It was revealed on KUWTK that Khloe is starting to have “The Talk” with her bae and wants at least five or six children. She kept quiet during the Playoffs because she didn’t want to distract him, but now it’s go-time! “She understood that Tristan needed to focus fully on his game,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She totally let him, without any b**ching or moaning.”

As we all know, it’s been Khloe’s dream for YEARS to become a mother. She tried so hard with ex-hubby Lamar Odom but it just wasn’t happening due to a mix of marital drama and fertility issues. Unfortunately, clairvoyant Tyler Henry fears the reality star is walking down a similar past with Tristan. On the June 14 episode of Hollywood Medium, Tyler warned her that love is “not at its peak” right now! Oh no!

