Kaley Cuoco Is A True Ice Queen In New Silver Hair — See Her Stunning Makeover

New hair, who dis? Kaley Cuoco is totally embracing summertime with her new ‘dreamy sherbet’ hair color. The actress went from a warm blonde hue to icy silver over the weekend and we can’t stop staring at her stunning makeover!

BRB, currently booking a hair appointment so we can have “sherbet” locks like Kaley Cuoco, 31! What better way to bask in the summertime than dying your hair the color of delicious ice cream?! The Big Bang Theory actress debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram on June 17, flaunting a new silver tone that’s giving off serious ice queen vibes. We thought only Khaleesi from Game Of Thrones could pull off such cool (literally) hair! Kaley thanked colorist Faye Woods for updating her look and shared a gorgeous picture of herself from the salon. “Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair,” she captioned the post.

Later that same day, the silver fox shared a second photo of her hair while sitting on the beach and playing with her dog. Dressed in skinny jeans, a white T-shirt, and a baseball cap, Kaley sat on the edge of a volleyball court with her massive English bulldog sprawled out between her legs. Fittingly, she rocked a unicorn necklace that perfectly matched her magical, multi-colored hair. No stranger to changing up her look, Kaley rocked a cute pixie cut in 2014 and played around with a lob (a long bob) in 2016. The beauty also had pastel pink hair for awhile!

Our favorite hair moment of Kaley’s actually happened on TV! For an episode of The Big Bang Theory — the one where Leonard and Penny tied the knot (again) — the blonde beauty looked so beautiful wearing a crown made out of small white flowers and flirty curls. If you’re in the New York area, you can purchase a similar flower crown from Crowns By Christy. Etsy should also have tons of options!

