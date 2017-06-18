Bella Thorne’s Response To ‘Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris: He’s ‘Jealous’

Bella Thorne is not letting ‘Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris rain on her parade. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bella thinks the actor’s diss came from a place of jealousy!

Jordan Gavaris, 27, came at Bella Thorne, 19, hard on June 14 with a scathing comment about her acting abilities during an interview with Vulture. The Orphan Black star doesn’t seem to think that the Famous in Love actress deserves her place in showbiz, saying actors, “who spend years toiling on working their craft and perfecting what it is they do,” are losing jobs to people like Bella who he says are hired because they have a strong social media presence. Ouch! But an insider close to Bella tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY those icy words mean nothing to the young starlet. Click here to see pics of Famous in Love.

“Right now Bella has no intentions of replying to the diss, at least not on social media, she knows it will just give the comments yet more publicity,” an insider close to Bella said. “Let’s face it, hatefrs are always gonna hate, it’s part of the business. However, if she is asked about them in an interview then, yes, of course she will address them. In her opinion, Jordan just comes across as whiney and jealous. Bella knows she can act, and, let’s face it, most actors are cast in movies and TV leading roles based on their bankability and popularity — so, what does it matter if that popularity was built up on social media?”

Jordan did follow up his diss by saying the comment made him “an a**hole,” but he still “would never invest” in people like Bella. “There’s not enough there,” the Canadian actor said. “Not to say Bella Thorne couldn’t be a fantastic actress or that she’s not tremendously talented, but there’s not been enough investigation. There’s not enough of a commitment.”

