We’ve always had a thing for bad boys. Jeremy Meeks, AKA the hot felon, continued his reign at Milan Fashion Week on June 18 by stripping off his shirt for the Philipp Plein Sport show. Try not to drool over his tattoos and six pack!

From rags to riches! It’s hard to imagine that 33-year old Jeremy Meeks‘ modeling career started from behind bars, but here he is dominating the runway at Milan Fashion Week. For the Philipp Plein Sport show on June 18, the former felon stripped off his shirt, flexed those muscles, and smized (smiling with his eyes) all the down the runway in a pair of blue and red sweatpants. Surprisingly, Jeremy had no intention of making it big in the modeling world when his 2014 mug shot went viral overnight, yet he appears to have years of experience based on the confident strut! Of course his chiseled pectorals and cheekbones help out in that department.

Before jetting to Italy for Fashion Week, Jeremy hopped on a plane to Cannes for the annual Film Festival. He made some pretty famous friends overseas, including fellow models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and rapper Nicki Minaj. It seems sparks flew between the tattooed hunk and the “Anaconda” singer, as they were spotted getting close for a photo opp at the AMfar gala dinner on May 25. But don’t expect his ego to get as large as his bank account. Every day the father-of-three thanks God for blessing him with a second chance.

Living proof that felons can turn their lives around after prison, Jeremy certainly hasn’t been shy about flaunting his successes on Instagram. He’s totally killing it in matters of love and business! The guy has three beautiful children, a mansion in Southern California, luxurious sports cars, and a thriving career that landed him in New York Fashion Week. Designers and photographers from all over the world are begging to work with him, and he’s posed with some of the best models in the business, including Anwar Hadid. Ugh, so jealous!

