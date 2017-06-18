Imagine Dragons Crush It With Performance Of ‘Believer’ & ‘Thunder’ At 2017 MMVAs

Imagine BRILLIANCE! Imagine Dragons completely wowed the Toronto audience at the 2017 Much Music Video Awards with their current hit single ‘Believer,’ as well as their new song ‘Thunder.’

Mind blowing! Imagine Dragons headed north of the border for an appearance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18 and slayed it with their jam “Believer.” The Toronto audience went crazy for the quartet as they delivered the song with lead singer Dan Reynolds cruising across the stage, belting out his powerful vocals while giving high fives to crowd members. But that’s wasn’t, all, as they broke into their brand new anthem “Thunder” afterwards to give the audience a double dose of greatness. The band was big winners early on in the night, picking up Best International Band or Duo. They thanked their fans, parents, and propped up their new LP Evolve.

The band’s third studio album is due out June 23 so the MMVA was the perfect place to showcase their new music. “Believer” got a big boost after being included in a May episode of the CW’s smash show Riverdale, and it’s sitting at number four on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, while it’s at number 13 on the Hot 100. It’s their biggest selling single since 2014, when “Demons” peaked at number six on the chart.

The Las Vegas based quartet has followed up “Believer” with a countdown single called “Walking The Wire” on June 15 to get their fans extra stoked. They’ll be hitting the road for the Evolve tour in September, after playing a handful of summer shows across Europe. Imagine Dragons will be coming to dozens of cities across the U.S. and Canada throughout the fall the band says tickets are already selling super fast. If you want to see them live, click here for their North American dates. We can’t wait!

