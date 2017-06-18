Iggy Azalea’s Bright Pink Lip & Soft Waves At MMVAs Are So On Point

Work it, Iggy Azalea! The rapper turned heads when she stepped out onto the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards red carpet with a pink lip that we’re going to be copying all summer long!

Iggy Azalea, 27, looked absolutely stunning at the MMVAs. She totally won the red carpet with her beauty look. She gave us major summer vibes with her long blonde locks styled in soft waves. Her makeup looked so flawless! Her bright pink lip popped on the carpet, which was actually pink! The splash of color also complimented her sexy pink dress as well. She wore light eyeshadow and bold black liner on her lids. This beauty look is definitely one of our faves of the night!

Iggy’s look from head-to-toe was perfection. She went commando in a laced-up pink dress. The gown highlighted her sexy curves and long legs. For her performance during the show, she donned a bright yellow crop top and matching high-waisted pants. One thing’s for sure, Iggy killed it at the MMVAs!

Iggy recently attended the MTV Millennial Awards, and her hair and makeup looked absolutely gorgeous. She had her long blonde hair pulled up into a high ponytail. Her smokey eye and bright pink lip looked so perfect with her summer glow. Iggy’s really been bringing her beauty A-game lately!

Iggy is gearing up to release her second studio album, Digital Distortion. The album is set to be released on June 30. Iggy will be performing one of the songs from the album, “Mo Bounce,” during the MMVAs. Getting ready for a twerkfest! Iggy is definitely the queen of twerk! The rapper is also nominated for Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group at this year’s MMVAs.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Iggy’s hair and makeup at the MMVAs? Let us know your thoughts below!