Iggy Azalea Goes Commando In Sexy Pink Dress At MMVAs

Iggy Azalea took sexy to a whole new level at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18. The rapper went commando while wearing a seriously pink dress on the red carpet!

Iggy Azalea, 27, was all laced up at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. The “Mo Bounce” rapper went totally commando underneath her light pink dress! Her gown was laced together from her left thigh to her shoulder, showing off some serious skin. The pink dress was also laced together down her left arm. Iggy flaunted a whole lot of leg with her sexy red carpet look. Is this one of the hottest looks on the MMVAs red carpet? Most definitely!

Iggy admitted on the red carpet that it was difficult to get into the dress, and she was worried about a wardrobe malfunction. Thankfully, nothing happened on the red carpet except that Iggy looked so FIERCE! Iggy’s gorgeous blonde hair fell in loose waves around her. She also rocked a berry lip and a sultry smokey eye.

Iggy is always a style queen on the red carpet. The rapper dazzled at the MTV Millennial Awards in a glamorous cleavage-baring dress with a thigh-high slit. She also wore embroidered nude boots that were absolutely fabulous. Iggy has definitely been upping her fashion game even more this year!

Iggy recently dropped a hot new track called “Switch” with Anitta, 24. As with every Izzy song, “Switch” is a total jam. Iggy will be performing “Mo Bounce” during the show, her first-ever performance at the MMVAs! The song is off her upcoming album, Digital Distortion, which will be released on June 30. She’s also nominated for Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group alongside Kendrick Lamar, 30, Lady Gaga, 31, Lorde, 20, and Ed Sheeran, 26.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Iggy Azalea’s outfit at the MMVAs? Let us know!