24 Hottest Hollywood DILFs: Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds & More

Hot dad alert! It’s Father’s Day, so HollywoodLife.com decided to round up the sexiest DILFs in Hollywood. From Ryan Reynolds to Louis Tomlinson, these are the hottest celebrity dads out there!

Happy Father’s Day to all the DILFs out there! Hollywood is just full of sexy dads. These hotties are not just talented and good looking, they’re fathers to some of the most adorable little ones! Watching these hunk with their babies is just too much. They make our hearts melt all year round.

Ryan Reynolds, 40, is at the peak of his DILF status. The Deadpool star, who’s married to Blake Lively, 29, is a dad to daughters James, 2, and Ines, 8 months. The moment Ryan introduced his daughters to the world at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Dec. 2016, he made all the girls swoon. He’s the perfect husband the perfect dad. What more could you ask for in a DILF?

Another A-list DILF is definitely Brad Pitt, 53. The hunky Oscar nominee has 6 kids with Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 15, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Pax, 13, Vivienne, 8, and Knox, 8. He’s been through a lot in the past year since his shocking split from Angelina, but he’s returned to the spotlight looking better and more DILF-y than ever. Chris Hemsworth, 33, and Chris Pratt, 37, also fall in line as some of Hollywood’s sexiest DILFs.

The DILF Hall of Fame has inducted two members of One Direction in the past 2 years: Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Liam Payne, 23. These hunks went from just boy band hotties to diaper duty, which made them 10 times hotter. Louis was the first 1D member to become a dad, with his son, Freddie, 1, arriving in 2016. Liam followed Louis’ lead with Bear, 2 months, in 2017. Louis and Liam have always been hot, but when the two of them become daddies, they just got even more swoonworthy. Check out the rest of hottest celebrity dads in our gallery!

