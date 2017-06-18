Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Birthday Boy Blake Shelton — I Get To Kiss My ‘Cowboy’

Happy Birthday, Blake Shelton! The singer was showered with love by girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who swooned over her 41-year old ‘cowboy’ on June 18. The couple sweetly embraced each other in the cutest pic we’ve ever seen!

The birthday festivities keep on coming for Blake Shelton! The birthday boy, who officially turned 41 on June 18, celebrated all weekend long with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, by side. The “Misery” singer gave her man the sweetest shoutout on Instagram today, writing, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy #happybirthdaycowboy” as she kissed his cheek and sweetly pressed his forehead against hers. Blake rocked his signature baseball cap and button-up shirt in the picture while Gwen dazzled in a sultry smoky eye and thin head band.

If you’ve been keeping up with this couple, you already know that Gwen planned the perfect getaway trip for his birthday! Nothing screams romance like a private cruise at sunset, right? The Voice judge captured the breathtaking moment on Instagram once again, calling Blake her “summer love” in the post and thanking God for the beautiful yellow and orange clouds in the sky. In fact, Gwen’s account is FULL of videos and pictures from their getaway. It’s totally obvious that the lovebirds celebrated in style over the past few days. The country singer was surprised with tons of balloons, a delicious meal, and a birthday cake cut and decorated in the shape of an armadillo. (Ross Gellar would be so proud!)

Let’s be real though, a birthday party means nothing without a little freakiness between the sheets. Leave it to Gwen to pack her suitcase with sexy panties and push-up bras! “She spent a few thousand on new lingerie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s planning to totally blow his mind and make it the best birthday ever.” Those pieces better have freakin’ diamonds on them for being so expensive!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite picture from Blake’s birthday weekend?