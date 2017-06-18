George Clooney Is An ‘Amazing Dad’ — He Gets Up For Midnight Feedings

Happy (first) Father’s Day, George Clooney! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s totally slaying daddy duty when it comes to the twins — changing diapers and waking up at midnight for feedings.

George Clooney, 56, reached his most precious milestone today. On June 18, 2017, the actor celebrated his first Father’s Day with twins Ella and Alexander. “He’s so excited about today,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s an amazing dad — it’s like he was born to be one. George and Amal [Clooney] are even closer now that they have the twins, and he’s filled with wonder at what an awesome mother she is, so loving, patient and kind.” Juggling two newborns can’t always be easy, but the couple have devised the perfect plan to divide up the baby chores.

Surprisingly, the Hollywood hunk has taken on more duties than his lawyer wife! “George is a total hands-on dad, he changes the diapers, gets up for the midnight feeds, and is by the babies’ sides as soon as they start crying,” the source continues as our hearts explode all over the computer screen. “They have slotted into family life so quickly, and George finds it hard now to remember what his life was like before Ella and Alexander arrived.” Amal gave birth to a beautiful boy and girl on June 6, which is more than we can say for George who was “sedated” that day — JOKES!

So, what does a power couple like George and Amal, 39, do for their first Father’s Day together? They take a major chill pill of course! “The current plans are to stay at home and relax,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Make it a complete bed day, and his focus will be on the babies and Amal. They will be getting the attention over him celebrating for himself.” We bet Amal cooked up some delicious breakfast for her hubby and is showering him with tons of love!

