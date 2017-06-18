Dove Cameron Shines In Gorgeous Feminine Floral Dress At 2017 MMVAs

Queen! Dove Cameron looked like a beautiful doll come to life in her stunning pink and white floral MMVA dress on June 18. We’ve got more on her incredible red carpet look, right here.

Okay, we’ve got the official hot-pink carpet winner for the 2017 MMVA because Dove Cameron completely slayed in her incredibly chic and feminine mini-dress. The 21-year-old Disney starlet totally wowed in a white lace creation that featured pink satin neckline and accents from her shoulders down to her waistline. The gown had a flirty floral print of pink and red blooms with pops of green leaves and stems. It was SO darn pretty, and combined with wearing her platinum blonde locks pin-straight with natural yet rosy makeup, she looked like a classic doll come to life. Dove was simply THAT perfect!

We LOVED the amazing sleeves, which opened up into long, draping sheer pink fabric at her elbows giving her dress a hint of old-school elegance. The hemline hit right above the knee, making it perfect for the hot summer night in Toronto. The Descendants actress showed off her long legs with a pair of strappy tan heels that featured at least a four-inch platform to give petite 5’2″ star a little extra height.

Dove later hit the stage as a presenter alongside Canadian singer Tyler Shaw. The audience went absolutely berserk for the actress and how could they not with how incredibly stunning she looked! She helped give out the award for Your Fave: Video to Canada’s The Arkells for “Knocking at the Door.” While we’re stoked for the band’s win, it was the beauty’s incredible dress that stole the show onstage.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Dove’s outfit at the 2017 Much Music Video Awards? Was It the best look of the pink carpet? Is it your favorite look ever on her?