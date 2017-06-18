Shade alert! Dolce & Gabbana totally fired back against Miley Cyrus, who slammed the fashion empire for continuously dressing Melania Trump. Obviously the designers couldn’t care less about the singer’s political views.

When it comes to American politics, Miley Cyrus, 24, might be fighting a losing battle with Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana. The singer is now in a social media war with the fashion empire, after they dressed Melania Trump, 47, for the inauguration and many other occasions. Here’s how it started. The “Malibu” singer’s brother, Braison, made his dreams come true on June 17 by walking in Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show in Milan. She congratulated him on Instagram but also slammed the designers for their political views in the same post. “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Dolce & Gabbana retaliated almost immediately, writing, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us! #boycottdolcegabbana.” DANG! Dolce & Gabbana were one of the few designers willing to work with Melania after Donald Trump was elected President. American designers like Zac Posen, Tom Ford, and Marc Jacobs all refused, and by doing so, made a political stance against the new First Family.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Dolce & Gabbana’s political views have faced backlash from Hollywood big names. The designers, who are both openly gay, took a lot of heat from celebs like Elton John for commenting on same-sex parenting and IVF. “We oppose gay adoptions,” they told Panorama magazine. “The only family is the traditional one. No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in the feud? Comment below!