DNCE Turns Up The iHeartRadio MMVAs With Lit ‘Kissing Strangers’ Performance

Obsessed! That’s exactly how we feel about DNCE after watching them totally rock out at the iHeartRadio MMVAs to their latest single with Nicki Minaj, ‘Kissing Strangers’.

DNCE sure knows how to bring the party, right? Once again the band slayed a live performance, this time at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards on Sunday, June 18 in Toronto, Canada. The band was on hand to rock out while their frontman, Joe Jonas, 27, prepared to take on his co-hosting duties. The lead singer was just one of the night’s amazing hosts, alongside Canadian singer, Alessia Cara, 20. What better way to prep for a night of co-hosting than to perform live for the audience? Needless to say, Joe was already off to an amazing start by helping to kick off the show!

Our favorite part of the performance was when guitarist JinJoo Lee, 29, broke things down for a solo. As she riffed for the crowd, she leaned her head back on Joe’s shoulder and he did the same to her. The two DNCE members looked like they totally connected during that moment, and it was definitely awesome to watch! Of course the crowd was totally hype for the performance, rocking out as Joe and the rest of DNCE brought their A-game with “Kissing Strangers”. We also love that the performance was outdoors, which gave it a real festival feel that was perfect for summer. Plus, their performance came just after Camila Cabello‘s opening, so the live audience was already well warmed up to rock out to DNCE.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think about DNCE’s performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Awards? Comment below, let us know!