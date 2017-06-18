DeMario Jackson In Therapy To Deal With Emotional Trauma Of ‘BIP Scandal’

Maybe Kanye West’s music just isn’t enough. DeMario Jackson is also getting therapy to help deal with the emotional trauma of the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

When reporters caught of with DeMario Jackson, 30, outside his father’s home, he said he was doing “great” and listening to a lot of Kanye West. The Bachelor In Paradise contestant seemed happy on his way home from the gym, but now it seems the severity of the Corinne Olympios scandal has truly settled in. ‘This whole situation has caused a lot of caused a lot of emotional trauma for DeMario,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s depressed and incredibly stressed out. He needed his family’s support so he even moved back home.”

Making matters worse, the former Bachelorette villain revealed that he was fired from his job as an executive recruiter. Apparently his employers wanted nothing to do with the BIP buzz. “DeMario needed help handling it all so he decided to get therapy,” the source continues. “All his family and true friends are supporting him and helping him get through this.” This may come as a shock, but DeMario actually has more supporters than Corinne right now. His ex-fling (the one who confronted Rachel Lindsay) says he’s not an “aggressive” guy and Jasmine Goode thinks Corinne’s “victim” claims are total BS.

Regardless of all this he-said she-said, there’s only one thing that can reveal the truth — the BIP tapes from Mexico. Producers said they were rolling when DeMario and Corinne allegedly hooked up in the pool. Some say she might have been too drunk to consent, others claim she seemed “lucid.” DeMario is confident that the tapes will clear his name and reputation, which is why he’s planning a big TV interview as a platform to air the footage. DUN DUN DUUUUN!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think DeMario will take away from therapy?