Father’s Day: David Beckham, Michael Phelps & More Hunky Dads Celebrate With Their Families

Happy Father’s Day everyone! In honor of the special holiday, we rounded up the hunkiest dads that are celebrating with their families today. From David Beckham to Michael Phelps, you have to see these hunky dads!

David Beckham kicked off Father’s Day with his entire family, as his wife Victoria posted a photo of him with their four kids and he looks so handsome in his jeans and sunglasses, we can’t even handle it. What really threw us over the edge, though, was the shirtless selfie Michael Phelps posted with his baby boy, Boomer. Yes, Boomer looks adorable, but we can’t stop staring at shirtless Michael. What do you guys think of these hunky dads?

There’s nothing we love more than seeing our fave celeb dads celebrating Father’s Day with their families — it’s just adorable. Some of the other hunkiest dads we love to see are Liam Payne, of course, who is celebrating his very first Father’s Day this year and Cheryl posted the most adorable pic of Liam with the caption, “Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you.”

Some of our other favorite dads celebrating today are Prince William and Prince George who looked adorable together in a picture posted by the Kensington Palace. Plus, Tom Brady and his son are celebrating Father’s Day on the Great Wall in China. There were so many other celeb hunk dads celebrating their holiday today and we’re obsessed with all of them!

Daddy day!!! @m_phelps00 📸@boonestudios A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

What do you guys think of these celebs celebrating Father’s Day with their families? Which hunky dad is your favorite?