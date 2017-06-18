Corinne Olympios’ Boyfriend Standing By Her Side Amid ‘BIP’ Scandal — He Supports Her

Corinne Olympios has one super understanding BF in Jordan Gielchinsky! After learning what happened to her during ‘BIP’ filming, the star’s man is supporting her all the way — despite her alleged hookup with DeMario Jackson! Find out why he’s got her back.

Corinne Olympios, 24, headed off to film Bachelor in Paradise WITH a boyfriend back at home, according to TMZ. Apparently the two had an agreement that she wouldn’t get physical with anyone while away in Mexico, but, just one day into filming, the reality star allegedly had a drunken hookup with DeMario Jackson, 30! Despite reports that the two contestants made out, touched, and fingered in a hot tub, Corinne’s BF Jordan Gielchinsky, is STILL standing by her side in the aftermath of the “scandal” that ended up causing production on the show to cease. While Jordan was initially upset about what Corinne reportedly did, according to the media outlet, after he spoke to Corinne and got her side of the story, he’s full heartedly backing his GF.

Apparently the heavy drinking that was involved on that first night of filming, makes a big different to Jordan when it comes to who’s to blame. He agrees with Corinne that she was way too drunk to give consent, and strongly believes producers and medical staffers should have intervened, the site says. And so far, it seems that this shocking incident may have even brought Corinne and Jordan closer together! After all, the lovebirds have been practically inseparable in L.A. since she returned from Mexico.

But if you’re still wondering why Jordan decided to stay with Corinne after announcing she was going on the show in the first place, apparently it’s because Corinne told Jordan she was only doing the show in order to promote her new clothing line. Her alleged plan was to be on for a couple episodes, and then dip out. But as fans know, things escalated quickly on that first night, and Corinne’s exit was ANYTHING but quiet.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” Corinne told TMZ in a June 14 statement. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.

The blonde continued, “As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.” Well, despite what happens, at least Corinne has the unwavering support of her man!

