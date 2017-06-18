Carly Waddell Marries ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Evan Bass: See Her Wedding Dress

Evan Bass is one lucky guy! Carly Waddell, 31, looked absolutely stunning on June 17 when she walked down the aisle in Mexico and officially said her ‘I do’s’ to 34-year-old Evan. See her jaw-dropping gown here and prepare to be wowed!

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are officially married — and she was a vision in white! Rocking a lacy mermaid gown, the Bachelor in Paradise alum kept her look relatively simple with no veil and no major accessories. And while her dress was mostly nude, it did feature white lace detailing, which is super fresh and modern. We also love how her frock fit her trim figure perfectly and hugged her curves in all the right places — talk about flattering! To compliment the effortless vibe of her look, Carly styled her hair in a low fishtail braid. SEE HER GORGEOUS WEDDING DRESS HERE.

The pair have been part of The Bachelor family for years. Carly competed on season 19 of The Bachelor, but came in fifth place on Chris Soules‘ season. So, she headed to season two of Bachelor in Paradise and connected with Kirk DeWindt — he actually broke it off with her at the last moment. But it was meant to be! Evan headed on season 13 of The Bachelorette and met JoJo Fletcher but was sent home during week five and headed to season three of Bachelor in Paradise, where he was determined to make Carly fall in love with him — and hey, it worked! They got engaged on the finale of the show.

Evan and Carly stayed close with many members of Bachelor Nation, and recently revealed that many would be in their wedding, including Wells Adams as a groomsman, and Jade Tolbert and Juelia Kinney would be bridesmaids. They also revealed Vinny Ventiera, Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Luke Pell and Whitney Bischoff would all attend.

“I think that relationship wise, we’re definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun,” Carly told E! News in April. “It was always good, [but] it’s just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We’ve never had a bad spell. It’s always been consistently good.”

