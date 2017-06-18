Camila Cabello Opens MMVAs With Epic ‘Crying In The Club’ Performance

Pure fire! Camila Cabello keeps proving that going solo was the right move as the former Fifth Harmony member crushed her performance of ‘Crying in the Club’ to open the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.

Work it girl! Camila Cabello has followed up her peppy radio smash “Crying in the Club” with the slow jam “I Have Questions” and brought out BOTH songs at the at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18. The 20-year-old totally took the Toronto audience by storm as she opened the telecast from an outside stage, singing the first lines of the balled before breaking into her dance smash. Camila looked incredible in a black corset top with sheer sleeves, and a structured black puffed out skirt with silver crisscrossed accents.B lack ankle boots topped off her sexy looks as a legion of gorgeous female dancers surrounded the singer during her performance.

This is the second big awards show appearance for Camila as a solo artist, as she sang a few lines from “I Have Questions” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21 before bursting into an Egyptian-themed performance of “Crying in the Club.” While Sia, 41, wrote her lead single, Camilla penned the new ballad in the summer of 2016 while still a member of Fifth Harmony. She came up with the song about total heartbreak in a hotel bathroom while on tour with her former band. “I was completely broken during that time. I was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about,” the star said of that time in her life. We can’t wait for her debut album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving to finally drop.

Camila is up for 2017 International Artist of the Year at the MMVAs, and she’s totally felt their love in the past. She won Pop Video of the Year and Your Favorite Video in 2016 for her collaboration with Toronto’s own Shawn Mendes, 18, on “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Fingers crossed for repeated success this year!

