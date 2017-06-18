Camila Cabello Rocks Sexy Waves & Simple Smokey Eye At MMVAs

Camila Cabello won the beauty game on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18. The solo singer’s gorgeous waves and makeup were simply stunning!

Camila Cabello, 20, knows what works for her when it comes to hair and makeup on the red carpet. The beautiful starlet stepped out onto the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards with her long and beautiful waves on full display. Her bangs were swept to the side and blended in effortlessly. She complimented her hair with a simple smokey eye with bold black eyeliner on the top. Her lips were a pretty pink color. Her hair and makeup looked perfect with her plunging white dress. Doesn’t she look so pretty?!

Camila’s hair and makeup at awards shows are always on point. Most of the time, she keeps her beauty looks simple and sexy. She showed off below-the-brow bangs and straight hair at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2017. She paired her sleek look with a pretty champagne shadow and pink lip. She usually flaunts her long waves, so it’s great to see her switching things up.

The singer will be performing at this year’s iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. She’s already released two solo singles — “I Have Questions” and “Crying In The Club” — so she’ll likely be performing one of her new hits! Her BFF Shawn Mendes, 18, will also be in attendance at the show. Hopefully these two will share an adorable bestie moment during the show! Camila is also nominated for Best International Artist. If she wins, this will be her first win as a solo artist. The singer shockingly left Fifth Harmony for a solo career in Dec. 2016.

