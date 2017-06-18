Camila Cabello Dazzles In Plunging White Dress At Much Music Video Awards

Another red carpet, another fashion win for Camila Cabello. The singer wowed on the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in a pretty white dress that featured one sexy plunging neckline. Is this her best red carpet look yet?

Camila Cabello, 20, was one of the first stars to arrive at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. The singer made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet in a cleavage-baring white dress with shoulder cutouts. The sleeves were ruffled, which added a very sexy touch to her red carpet look. The bottom half of the dress also featured ruffles and a multi-colored design. Camila’s dress was cut just above her ankles, so you could get a full view of her red strappy heels! Camila’s hair fell in sexy waves, and her makeup was super simple and oh so pretty!

Camila has been an awards show staple since leaving Fifth Harmony in Dec. 2016. The starlet recently performed solo for the first time at an awards show at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. She rocked out onstage in a steamy rendition of her hit single “Crying In The Club.” She’s also performed alongside J. Balvin, 23, Pitbull, 36, and Machine Gun Kelly, 27, since going solo. Camila is embracing the solo life, and we love her for it.

Camila is set to perform at the Much Music Video Awards. Will she perform her newest hit “I Have Questions” for the first time at an awards show? Or will she team up with BFF Shawn Mendes, 18, for an epic duet? Camila is nominated for Best New International Artist along with Chance the Rapper, 24, Lil Yachty, 19, Niall Horan, 23, and Post Malone, 21. As the only female nominated in the category and as a new solo artist, we’re hoping she goes home a winner!

