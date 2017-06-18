Brooke Koepka Wins The U.S. Open — Victorious In Golf’s Second Major Tourney Of 2017

He did it! Brooks Koepka battled through a crushing final round at Erin Hills, WI to become the 2017 U.S. Open champion. We’ve got the details on his incredible win.

All hail Brooks Koepka! He battled through four days of incredibly tough play to lay claim as the 2017 U.S. Open champion. It was a tough day of play through the final round on June 18 at Erin Hills, WI, and ultimately the 27-year-old found himself atop the leaderboard as play ended. This is his very first win in a major tournament, proving that the world’s 22nd ranked player is now one of professional golf’s most elite stars.

His final round five under helped secure his place in golf history, as he finished with a remarkable six birdies and one bogey to end up at under 16 for the tournament. His score ties Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy‘s 2011 win for the lowest score to par in U.S. Open history. Things were made a little easier for Brooks when Rory and Jason Day, 29, were cut on June 16 after having disastrous opening two rounds. Rory is the second ranked player in the world and Jason is number three, so it was a shock to see them both go home so early.

The world’s top ranked player Dustin Johnson, 32, was hoping to repeat at the U.S. Open champ but he had some competition early on as Rickie Fowler, 28, emerged as the dominant player in the tournament. The California native had never won a major and was looking for his first chance at holding one of golf’s big four trophies above his head. Dustin was heavily favored to win The Masters in April, but had to bow out after tripping on stairs at his rental home and injuring his back on the eve of the tournament. With the U.S. Open being the next major on the circuit, he had a lot to prove. He just became a dad again when earlier in the week fiance Paulina Gretzky, 28, gave birth to the couple’s second son on June 13. Ultimately, it wasn’t either Rickie or Dustin’s day, as Brooks took the U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka has a US Open and a girlfriend. What her name is will be errr… remembered for a long time. pic.twitter.com/famdARRu9d — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to Brooks in our comments. Are you glad he won the U.S. Open?