Brad Pitt Heartbroken His Special Father’s Day Plans With Kids Were Ruined

Father’s Day didn’t turn out the way Brad Pitt had hoped. He’s heartbroken that Angelina Jolie took the kids out of Los Angeles instead of planning family time, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Talk about a major let down! Brad Pitt, 53, was really looking forward to spending Father’s Day with his children, but instead was left behind in LA while Angelina Jolie, 42, whisked them off to the airport. “He’s super bummed that Angie took the kids out of town,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not complaining, but he had planned to spend some time with them for Father’s Day. He was even working on his place to make it special for them, adding a new skateboard ramp. He saw Angie’s 100 foot water slide and wanted to make his place special for them as well. Although their relationship has improved, communication continues to be a struggle at times.”

Leading up to Father’s Day, the Ocean’s 11 actor was daydreaming about playing paintball with his kids and showering them with cool new toys. But on June 18, his dreams were crushed when photos of his family at the airport surfaced. The mother-of-six, who was leading her children inside the terminal, was spotted in an army green coat, thigh-high boots, and black aviators at LAX. The group appeared to be in high spirits, which is more than we can say for Brad. His only wish for today was to laugh and spend quality time with Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh.

No official word on where Angie has taken them yet — but there’s reason to believe they’re headed to Ethiopia. To celebrate Zahara’s adoption date, the First They Killed My Father director planned a trip to her home country in the horn of Africa. Technically July 6th marks the big day but maybe they jetted out early. Can you believe it’s already been 12 years since Angie and Brad brought her into their lives in LA? Where has the time gone?!

