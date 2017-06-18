Gwen Stefani Gushes Over ‘Summer Love’ Blake On Boat Ride For His 41st B-Day

What is more romantic than a sunset cruise? Uh, nothing! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated his 41st birthday with a breathtaking boat ride on June 17 and she just couldn’t stop swooning!

Gwen Stefani, 47, definitely has one BIG thing to celebrate today, June 18 — the day the love of her life, Blake Shelton was born! The rocker girl decided to shower the birthday boy with love via an intimate boat ride for two at sunset on June 17. Is there a better way to ring in your 41st year? We don’t think so, and we’re sure Blake doesn’t either! The adorable couple took to the water and posted Instagram pics of themselves enjoying the smooth ride.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer took a cute selfie of her sitting in the passenger seat of a motorboat with her legs up, wearing what appeared to be a zip up black vest over a bathing suit and an intricate necklace. Strands of her gorgeous platinum blonde locks were flying in the wind as she smirked at the camera. Behind her sat the driver wearing a classic tropical button up shirt. “#SummerLove gx #theguybehindme,” she captioned the shot. We couldn’t see his face, but three guesses who was behind her! Click here to see the highs and lows of Blake and Gwen’s relationship.

Gwen shared another shot and this one showed Blake smiling while pointing out at a glowing horizon over a vast body of water. It looks like the couple stopped so they could truly take in the beauty of the magical sunset. “#godisgood 🙏🏻 👀👂🏻gx,” the mama of three captioned the pic. We’re sure the couple had a hard time keeping their hands off each other in this romantic setting! While an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Gwen had big plans for Blake’s B-day, including gifting him with a $30k vintage pocket watch, this lovely outing may have been the highlight of his birthday weekend!

