Blake Shelton’s 11 Cutest Moments With Gwen’s Kids That Prove He’d Be The Best Dad

It’s Blake Shelton’s birthday AND Father’s Day! The country singer may not have any children of his own, but he spends a LOT of time with Gwen Stefani’s three boys, and has made it clear that he’d totally be the best dad EVER. See their sweetest moments here!

Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani’s relationship is very serious, and obviously, he’s gotten to know her sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rossdale, 3, very well in the year and a half they’ve been together. The birthday boy has become a second father figure to the boys, in addition to their biological dad, Gavin Rossdale, and it’s become very clear that he has a special bond with them. Sure, Blake may like to drink and party, but when he’s with Gwen for family time, his total attention is on making the kids happy, and he’s been photographed doting on them a number of times. Some of the cutest pics of Blake with the kids come from trips to Disneyland, where he has no problem carrying little Apollo around and entertaining the children while waiting on long lines.

The country singer has also introduced Gwen’s kids to his life in Oklahoma. For their spring break last year, Gwen took the boys to Blake’s home state, and it seems they totally fell in love with the countryside. Now, every time they make their way to the midwest for a vacation, Gwen loves sharing videos of her sons in the wilderness. From fishing to hiking and exploring the woods, Blake is truly giving them the FULL experience of what it means to live in Oklahoma! In fact, we won’t be surprised if we see them spending a decent amount of time out there this summer!

Ever since Blake and Gwen started getting serious, there’s been rumors that they’ve tried to have a child of their own. For now, though, he definitely deserves to be celebrated for all he does for the little Rossdale guys! Click through the gallery above to check out their cutest moments together!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen and Blake will ever have a kid of their own? Do you think he’s a good stand-in dad to Gwen’s kids?