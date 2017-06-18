Beyonce’s Twins Still In The Hospital: Babies Have ‘Minor Issue’ — Are They OK?

This is really scary! Beyonce gave birth to a boy & a girl earlier in the week but the twins are still in the hospital due to “minor issues.” We hope everything’s ok!

Uh oh! Beyonce gave birth to her twins on Monday, but the twins and Bey are still being kept at the hospital for over a week, TMZ confirmed. While Beyonce gave birth to a boy and a girl on Monday, they are still being checked out over a “minor issue,” and according to TMZ, “a “minor issue” surfaced, and as a result … doctors do not feel comfortable releasing them.” Wow, that sounds really scary and we hope everything is ok!

While this is definitely scary news, TMZ also stated that, “Beyonce also remains at the hospital, but as far as we know she’s okay. The babies are expected to be okay as well.” Wow, we hope Beyonce and the babies are ok and hopefully they can all be released in time to celebrate Father’s Day with Jay-Z!

Hopefully everyone will be ok and having twins is obviously a high-risk pregnancy, so they could just be being held just to make sure everything’s ok. Regardless, we cannot wait to see the new babies and we’re sure they’re going to be absolutely adorable!

What do you guys think of this scary news?