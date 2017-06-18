Ayesha Curry Sizzles In Thigh-High Boots & Mini Shorts On Date Night With Steph

Ow ow! Ayesha Curry looked stunning as she hit the town with hubby Stephen for a sexy group date night. Rocking chic heeled boots, tiny shorts, & a silky cami, the star was definitely dressed to impress. We can’t get enough!

Ayesha Curry, 28, stepped up her fashion game for date night on June 17. Spotted at the chi-chi Nobu in Malibu with a bunch of friends — and her husband Stephen Curry, 29 — the cookbook author looked sexy and stylish in black suede thigh-high boots, black short shorts, and a white tee layered under a silk camisole. She kept her shiny dark locks straight and smooth, and we love how she accessorized with hoop earrings and a short silver necklace. The group was in high spirits and seemed to be celebrating the Golden State Warriors’ big win in the NBA finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 12. There’s no question Ayesha looked fabulous for the occasion!

Olivia Munn, 36, joined the happy group for dinner, and while she looked fabulous in her high-waisted jeans and white v-neck, we love how Ayesha’s look was extra special for a night out on the town. Just earlier this week, on June 15, Ayesha and Steph had yet another date night, this time at Hollywood hotspot, Delilah, and they were joined by Steph’s sister, Sydel, and a few friends. The exciting evening took place after they rode around downtown Oakland for the Warriors victory parade earlier in the day. For that, the couple brought their two daughters, Riley, 4, and Ryan Curry, 1, along.

We can’t get over how amazing Ayesha has been looking lately. Not only has she really kicked her style up a notch, but her body has never looked better! “Since Jan. 1, I’ve lost 17 pounds,” Ayesha EXCLUSIVELY told us in NYC, April 25. So just how did she do it? “I like to mix it up because I get bored.,” she said. “So, I’ve been doing boxing, interval training, MDR classes and pilates. I’ve been going hard.” But the best part? She doesn’t “do” dieting, which we can totally get on board with! “I believe everything is ok in moderation and portion control is the most important part of my meals,” she explained. Well, clearly it’s working!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Ayesha’s sexy date night look? What do you think of her boots?