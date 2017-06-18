Angelina Jolie was spotted jetting out of LA with all six of her kids on Father’s Day! Does that mean they’ll be apart from Brad on the holidays?

Angelina Jolie, 42, was all smiles as she was seen leaving LA the day before Father’s Day with all six of the kids. Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh, were all together as they left LA, without Brad! It’s been a seriously long time since we saw all the kids together and we wonder what Brad thinks of his kids being away from him on the holidays.

Angelina could not look happier as she was smiling from ear to ear leaving LA. She looked in good spirits and looked amazing in an olive green Burberry trench coat and brown leather boots. All of the kids looked happy as well, so it seems like they’re headed some place fun.

Meanwhile, while Angelina and all the kids were seen jetting off out of LA, Brad was seen adding and working on their old family house. So maybe he’s getting ready for the kids to come back to their childhood home. What do you guys think?

It breaks our hearts to see the entire Jolie-Pitt crew altogether without Brad and especially on Father’s Day, while Brad’s all alone and the kids are jetting off somewhere with Angelina. What do you guys think of the kids flying out of LA on the holidays? Do you feel bad for Brad?